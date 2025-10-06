Asos launches live shopping experience

E-commerce giant Asos has launched a new video shopping experience after completing a “successful” trial of the initiative. Dubbed ‘Asos Live’, the concept brings together creator content with real-time shopping, allowing customers to watch videos – either live or on-demand – and shop featured products instantly.

Certain episodes, such as seasonal styling guides like ‘5 Key Styles to Know This Season’ and ‘Top 3 Jean Styles Every Wardrobe Needs’, have already welcomed strong engagement, Asos said. According to the retailer, customers are spending longer on site and converting at higher rates, with 94 percent of views happening on replay.

Asos Live. Credits: Asos.

In a statement, Asos’ EVP of digital product, Anthony Ben Sadoun, said: “Today’s fashion lovers are discovering style through video and creator-led content. Asos Live brings that inspiration directly into the shopping journey, helping customers feel confident, inspired and less overwhelmed by choice.”

The launch of Asos Live comes as part of a wider strategy rolling out across the company, focused on establishing “more inspirational shopping experiences” through updates to its platform. Such efforts hope to mitigate waning customer demand, which has been impacting Asos’ recent financial performance. Among recent developments are the likes of integrating its once freestanding Marketplace, launching premium brands and securing wholesale partnerships.