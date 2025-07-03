Asos launches loyalty programme for UK customers

E-commerce retailer Asos has launched a new loyalty programme for UK customers offering benefits and experiences to those who sign up.

Dubbed ‘Asos.World’, the programme’s official launch follows what the company said was a “successful trial” that began in March.

Customers can sign up to four tiers: Stylist, which is free to join; Curator, for those spending 100 pounds annually; Icon, at an annual spend of 350 pounds; and A-Lister, a 750 pound annual spend.

While Asos noted that the programme will continue to evolve on customer feedback, for now, the company said signing up will grant access to features like early access to sales and priority back-in-stock alerts, as well as invites to exclusive events.

In a release, Macy Hong, head of loyalty at Asos, said: “Our customers want to engage with Asos in a way that goes beyond just shopping. Asos.World creates opportunities for them to connect with the brand, discover new fashion and gain access to exclusive experiences.

“It’s a programme designed to reward loyalty while staying true to what makes Asos exciting and relevant – a dynamic fashion mix of our own brands and curated selection of partner brands.”