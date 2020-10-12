Asos Marketplace adds charity boutiques for AW20

Asos Marketplace, the platform from online retailer Asos that features more than 1,000 independent brands, is adding five new charity boutiques for autumn/winter 2020. New to the platform this year are Cancer Research UK and Royal Trinity Hospice, while returning from last year’s collaboration with Asos Marketplace are Oxfam Festival Shop, Save the Children, and British Red Cross.

Each charity boutique will be releasing a series of trend-led products for sale on Asos Marketplace, with collections covering trends such as 90s grunge, tailoring and Y2K. There will also be a focus on coats, jackets, jumpers and outwear, transitioning to Christmas gifting, accessories, and designer pieces in the run-up to the festive season.

All proceeds from sales will go directly to each charity, with no commission paid to Asos Marketplace. Jo Hunt, head of Asos Marketplace, said in a statement: “This has been a challenging year for many of our charity partners, but it has also had its positives, with more clothing donations than ever before. We’re incredibly proud to be supporting the work of our partners again this season by making it possible for our customers to easily and responsibly shop vintage, and we’d encourage anyone who has fallen out of love with their clothes to donate them to a charity in need.”

Daniel Holloway, director of retail at Royal Trinity Hospice, added: “We’re thrilled to be launching our boutique and collaborating with Asos Marketplace this year. All of our shops are in London so we’re especially excited to meet new customers who might not have visited us before.

“Our Asos Marketplace boutique will bring Royal Trinity Hospice shops’ signature blend of one-of-a-kind vintage, designer and high street pieces online. We’re bringing our customers the very best in preloved and vintage from McQueen tailoring, grunge-inspired leather and denim to genuine Y2K vintage, so they can build a wardrobe as unique as they are.”

Asos Marketplace launched in 2010, to offer small brands an online platform to sell vintage and independent fashion. Currently, it is home to more than 1,100 brands from around the world and over 160,000 products.

Picture:Asos website