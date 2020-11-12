Asos Marketplace to remove commission rates until end of 2020

Asos is temporarily removing the commission rates on its Asos Marketplace until the end of 2020 to support its sellers through the second coronavirus lockdown and peak trading period.

The introduction of zero percent commission rate until the end of the year will be for both existing and new sellers, explained Asos in a statement, and follows up support already announced in April for Marketplace sellers, which included the ceasing of rent payments across the platform.

Currently, Asos Marketplace is home to more than 1,200 brands from around the world and features over 160,000 products, ranging from vintage pieces to the latest fashion designed by independent brands.

Jo Hunt, head of Asos Marketplace, said: “We recognise that the impact of Covid-19 will continue for some time and we are committed to continuing to support our boutique partners as they adapt and evolve their operations into peak trading.

“At Asos Marketplace our focus has always been on championing and supporting new talent across the fashion industry, and we are pleased to offer a platform to assist sellers that usually rely on traditional retail and help them grow online.”

During the first lockdown, Asos Marketplace experienced strong sales, brand and traffic growth as customers turned to online retail for vintage and independent fashion. The platform also saw a surge in demand from new boutiques looking to join the platform while traditional bricks-and-mortar retail and markets were closed. More than 80 new brands joined in April alone, an increase of close to 100 percent on last year.

Ameli Plogback, owner of Nordic Poetry, added: “I have been selling on Asos Marketplace for years and it has been a great tool for growing my business. Whilst we do have a store and our own online platform, it’s been a hard year for businesses, especially for those having to close physical premises.

“I was very happy to hear that Asos Marketplace has removed commission until the end of the year, which will help us trade competitively as we move into the Christmas period.”

Image: courtesy of Asos