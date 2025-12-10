Asos opens 'Winter Wonderland' pop-up in SoHo, NYC

Global online retailer Asos is hosting a special winter pop-up in New York City to promote a curated edit of its festive collection.

Running from December 5 to December 21, the ‘Winter Wonderland’ pop-up at 182 Spring Street in SoHo includes pieces from the Asos Design, Arrange, Asos Collective, and the relaunched Topshop and Topman brands.

Asos pop-up, SoHo NYC Credits: Asos

Designed to offer customers a personalized, immersive shopping experience, the pop-up sees the return of Topshop and Topman brands in person in the US for the first time in years. Offering customers different experiences, shoppers can book complimentary color analysis sessions on December 13 and 14 and 20 and 21 to learn more about which colors suit them best.

“We’re thrilled to continue our US pop-up journey with Asos Winter Wonderland, our third activation in six months,” said Vanessa Spence, EVP of Brand and Creative at Asos, in a statement. “These experiences let us connect with American customers in a more personal and immersive way, bringing the Asos brand to life beyond the screen.”

Asos pop-up, SoHo NYC Credits: Asos

The pop-up also features an in-store Asos Cafe, with complimentary seasonal drinks with proof of purchase. The ‘Winter Wonderland’ pop-up is part of Asos’s wider US retail strategy, which sees the online retailer connecting with its customers in new, innovative ways.

“From exclusive collections to personalized color analysis, Asos Wonderland is designed to celebrate individuality and make holiday shopping unforgettable.”