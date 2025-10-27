Asos prepares to open London and New York pop-ups

Online retailer Asos is set to open two new pop-ups in London and New York. The locations are due to appear over the next two months, the first being on London’s Carnaby Street.

At the location, which will run from November 7 to 16, Asos said it will stock over 200 pieces, spanning outerwear to partywear to gifting.

The retailer’s newly launched menswear range, Asos Collective; its premium Arrange line; items from Topshop and Topman; and partner brands such as Good American and AllSaints will also be available.

The site will also exclusively hold a selection of the second drop of Asos’ collaboration with Adidas, launching online October 30.

In a statement, Vanessa Spence, EVP of brand and creative, said the pop-up will bring together Asos’ “most exciting products in one place, giving customers the chance to discover and create outfits from our unique curation of brands and styles in real life”.

In recent years, Asos has increasingly explored physical retail through temporary experiences, with a recent focus on the US, where it has set out to drive sales in the wake of poor financial performance.

According to its FY25 report, the retailer is implementing a fully hybrid US distribution model, including a smaller flexible local site, after seeing a strong early response to changes in its global operations.

Further doubling down on the US market, the New York City pop-up, due to open next month, will be Asos’ second try at physical retail in the city, the first having debuted in June 2025.