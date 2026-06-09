Asos searches for permanent brick and mortar presence in London

UK-based online fashion retail giant Asos is actively seeking its first permanent physical store location in London, according to a report by Drapers.

The company is scouting for a site between 4,000 and 8,000 sq. ft. on high-footfall London streets. Target locations include Oxford Street, Regent Street, and Long Acre in Soho, alongside King’s Road in Chelsea. Officially, the online retailer has not yet confirmed plans for its debut permanent brick and mortar location.

Retail expansion strategy

Asos has hosted numerous pop-ups to complement its online presence in recent years, but this move would mark the first permanent store location for the business.

Most recently, Asos staged a pop-up at the German sportswear brand Adidas flagship on Oxford Street in April 2026 to mark the launch of their third collaborative collection. Prior to that, the retailer hosted a temporary activation on Carnaby Street in November 2025.

In 2022, Asos chief executive officer José Antonio Ramos Calamonte stated the business was exploring options for a physical outlet to clear excess stock, though that specific project did not materialise.

An Asos spokesperson told Drapers: “We’re always exploring new ways to bring the ASOS experience to life for our customers. We’ve learnt a lot from recent pop-ups and partnerships, and while there’s nothing to share just yet, we believe physical retail can play a role in how we continue to meet customers where they are.”

Shift toward physical presence

Asos is not the only prominent online retailer with a London real estate requirement. Topshop, which is partly owned by Asos, plans to open a London store within the next 12 months. The brand is targeting Oxford Street, following the collapse of its former parent company Arcadia in 2020 and the shuttering of all stores in 2021.

Leadership changes

In tandem with its retail exploration, Asos announced on June 5, 2026, that Andrew Tiller will join the company as creative director.

Tiller previously served as visual director of UK-based luxury label Stella McCartney for more than two years. His professional background over the past two decades includes roles as creative strategist at US-based technology firm Meta; senior director of brand creative at US-based footwear brand Stuart Weitzman; and creative director at US-based creative agency Laird & Partners.