Asos to open debut physical retail space in London

Online retailer Asos is opening its first-ever physical pop-up this month in London to allow its customers to experience its “fashion first-hand”.

The four-storey pop-up at 11 Rathbone Place, London, will run from November 23-26, coinciding with Black Friday, and will offer an immersive space for consumers to try on and buy, both physically and digitally, a curated edit of its autumn/winter 2023 collections.

Dan Elton, senior customer director at Asos, said in a statement: “As part of the Asos Your Way campaign, we are excited to deliver our first in-person shopping experience for Asos consumers this coming Black Friday weekend.

“The Asos In Real Life pop-up is a brand first, with the takeover of an entire Central London location that is shoppable both physically and digitally for visitors. At Asos, our goal is to inspire fashion lovers. We want to connect with, excite and engage our consumers across multiple touchpoints. We look forward to delivering an exciting mix of products, experiences and events at Asos In Real Life, and meeting our customers in London soon!’

Asos Your Way campaign Credits: Asos

Asos to open immersive pop-up in London from November 23-26

The pop-up will offer two floors dedicated to Asos’ most-loved brands, including Asos Design, Asos Edition, Topshop, Topman, Collusion, Nike, The North Face, New Balance, Charlotte Tilbury, Sol De Janeiro, and Drybar.

There will also be live music, DJ sets, giveaways and freebies, along with several bookable workshops and panel talks, such as a styling session with LuxeGen (a Gen Z-centred off-shoot of Sheerluxe), a skincare masterclass with The Ordinary, and a Running Club with New Balance.

In addition, Asos will also be offering free beauty treatments from Charlotte Tilbury and hair styling from Drybar.

Asos Your Way campaign Credits: Asos

The online retailer is also partnering with Snapchat to take immersive shopping “to the next level,” with an augmented reality (AR) catwalk show curated by the Asos in-house design team.

Using the Snapchat app, visitors will be able to point their camera at the pop-up building to unlock the experience, which features digital avatars showcasing a range of Asos outfits that can be purchased in-store. A handful of Snapchat users will also have a chance to claim exclusive in-store rewards by engaging with the AR catwalk lens. The AR technology will also allow shoppers to virtually try on beauty products in-store.

The ASOS In Real Life pop-up will launch on November 23.