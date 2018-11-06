Aspinal of London officially enters the U.S. market

When Giles Deacon took helm of Aspinal of London as design director late last month, Barneys New York took interest in the popular British brand. Aspinal has found much success on its home turf; Glossy reported the brand saw a 24 percent boost in annual revenue to 39.6 million dollars last year. While the brand sells in ten stores throughout London, including a flagship that opened late last year as well as partnerships with Harrods and Selfridges, its launch with Barneys marks its first retail opportunity in the U.S. market.

Aspinal has been looking to expand to the U.S. for a few years now; in 2016 the brand began working with PricewaterhouseCoopers to search for investors to back its international expansion plan. That work has come to fruition now, as today Barneys launches sales of Aspinal both in stores and online.

“We’re just dipping our toes in the water with Barneys,” company founder Iain Burton told Glossy. “It’s just the beginning of our U.S. journey. We will get a flagship store in New York as soon as we possibly can.”

Aspinal has built five stores in the Middle East over the last five years, and is also currently working to bring stores to China and Japan.