Aspinal of London opens largest flagship store in London

Luxury accessories label Aspinal of London has opened a new flagship store in London. Located on the highly sought after St James’s Market, the 400 million pounds redevelopment on Regent Street, the new store pays homage to the brand’s British heritage by evoking the essence of the English country home within a traditional townhouse.

Aspinal of London opens new flagship store at St James's Market

Spanning 3,500 square feet across two floors, the store features key elements of a London townhouse, such as an open fireplace in each room, a sweeping oak carved staircase and stucco plastered ceilings. The brand’s handbags, purses, and ladies accessories are displayed on the ground floor of the store within the double-height Ladies’ Drawing room, which features hand-painted moldings and soft pink detailing.

For the gentlemen, Aspinal of London has created a Tudor paneled men’s room, which has been styled to resemble a grand office. The room features the label’s men’s business bags, office accessories as well as its travel collections and affordable gifts.

A post shared by Aspinal of London (@aspinaloflondon) on Nov 23, 2017 at 10:56pm PST

Aspinal of London’s dedicated concierge service is located on the first floor in its members' room, which can be rented out for private events. Here customers are able to personalize nearly all of the brand’s smaller accessories and girds, such as its leather flasks, wallets, journals and have their purchases gift wrap and delivered to nearly any location in the world within 48 hours.

The new flagship store is the luxury brand’s largest store to date and sees Aspinal of London joining the likes of Paul and Shark, Jigsaw and Assos of Switzerland in opening at St James’s Market. At the moment Aspinal of London counts 8 stores in London, in addition to a number of concession stands with leading department store such as Harrods.

Photo: Aspinal of London and St James's Market