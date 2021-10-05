Astley Clarke opens debut flagship in Seven Dials

British jeweller Astley Clarke has opened its debut store at 31 Monmouth Street in Seven Dials, London.

The opening marks Astley Clarke’s first bricks and mortar space since the brand’s inception in 2006 and houses the jewellery brands full collection of fine and demi-fine jewellery, including an exclusive locket personalisation service.

Founded as an online-only retailer by Bec Astley Clarke, Astley Clarke is currently stocked in London’s Selfridges, Liberty and on luxury website Farfetch. The new 900 square foot retail space is the “next step” in its planned UK expansion.

Scott Thomson, chief executive of Astley Clarke, said in a statement: “At Astley Clarke, we are extremely proud of our heritage and it was important for us that our debut store opening reflects this. As a prime retail destination which champions authenticity, Seven Dials was carefully selected for our debut flagship store as the synergy of the destination with our brand ethos is of the utmost importance.

“We are excited to be able to expand our luxury offering to our customers in a physical store and take this next step in our expansion journey with Seven Dials.”

Image: courtesy of Astley Clarke/Shaftesbury

Commenting on the signing, Samantha Bain-Mollison, retail director at Shaftesbury, added: “As a brand steeped in British tradition, Astley Clarke is a great fit for Seven Dials. Surrounded by other leading luxury jewellers, such as Monmouth Street’s Dinny Hall, and British independents including the likes of Experimental Perfume Club, it is the ideal location for Astley Clarke’s first store and we are excited to work with the brand as they extend their offering to a loyal customer base, which they have cultivated over a number of years.”

Astley Clarke joins a raft of other retailers joining Seven Dials, from Cow Vintage at 13 Shorts Gardens to the recent Monmouth Street openings of Anatomē and independent tights specialists, Billi London, who placed as finalists in Seven Dials’ pop-up incubator initiative ‘Start Up With Seven Dials’.