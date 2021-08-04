Astley Clarke to open debut UK flagship

British jewellery brand Astley Clarke to open its debut UK flagship store on Seven Dials’ Monmouth Street this autumn.

The 900 square foot flagship at 31 Monmouth Street will retail Astley Clarke’s entire fine and demi-fine collection, together with engraving and locket personalisation.

Founded in 2006 by Bec Astley Clarke and headquartered in London, the jewellery brand began as an online-only retailer and is now stocked in Selfridges, Liberty and FarFetch. The Seven Dials flagship is the next step in its expansion plans and will coincide with a “full reimagination” of the heritage brand to be unveiled in autumn.

Scott Thomson, chief executive of Astley Clarke, said in a statement: “Authenticity, sustainability and heritage are all elements deeply rooted in our ethos as a brand and are features that also happen to be reflected in the make-up of Seven Dials as a destination, making it the perfect choice for us to launch our debut flagship store.

“Despite a large international following Astley Clarke has always felt a strong connection to London, and we were therefore very selective when searching for a prime location within the heart of the city to match our values and offering. This is just the beginning of our bricks and mortar story as a brand, and we look forward to launching our flagship store.”

Commenting on the signing, Samantha Bain-Mollison, retail director at Shaftesbury, added: “Astley Clarke is another milestone signing for Seven Dials with its esteemed British heritage and loyal customer following it is the perfect fit for the destination.

“Sitting comfortably alongside an enclave of jewellery leaders on Monmouth Street, including the likes of Dinny Hall, Astley Clarke positions Seven Dials at the forefront of retail trends, including the uptake in jewellery ownership throughout the pandemic. We look forward to the brand becoming an ingrained success within the wider Seven Dials community.”