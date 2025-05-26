Aston Villa and Adidas partner for new store in Birmingham

Aston Villa Football Club has opened a new flagship store at Birmingham’s Bullring shopping centre in partnership with Adidas.

The 10,000-square-foot space features official kits, training gear, and exclusive merchandise, with personalisation services for fans. A museum-inspired area within the store celebrates the club’s 150-year history and iconic Villa Park stadium.

The launch included giveaways and a chance for fans to win a 500 pound voucher and personal styling session.

Hammerson, which owns the Bullring, called the store an “exciting addition” that reflects its focus on delivering premium retail experiences. Aston Villa said the new location strengthens its connection with supporters in the city centre.