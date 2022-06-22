Astrid & Miyu expands into the US with permanent New York store

UK-based jewellery brand Astrid & Miyu is marking its 10th birthday with international expansion into the UK with the official opening of its first permanent international store in New York on June 24.

The debut US store, located in New York's Nolita district, marks the brand’s eighth standalone location and its first in the US, following three successful long-term pop-ups in the city in previous years, and marks a major milestone in the brand’s long-term worldwide expansion strategy.

The New York store has been designed to be a “playground” for jewellery lovers with an Instagrammable in-store experience that it states is “personal, engaging, and empowering” by mixing its signature London style with chic loft elements.

Astrid & Miyu, best known for its signature ear cuffs and as the curators of the perfect ear and jewellery stack, will house the brand's complete line of jewellery in the New York store and offer their experiential shopping attractions, including onsite piercings and bracelet welding.

Connie Nam, founder of Astrid & Miyu, said in a statement: “We’ve always been a purpose-led business that focuses on the empowerment of our community, whether it’s our staff, store customers or online community.

“Our store experiences are a real differentiator, so it’s incredibly exciting to be opening our first US store and serve the dedicated followers and customers based there and sets us up to be a truly global brand.”

When discussing why the US, Nam added: “The US is my second home, being able to finally serve our dedicated followers and customer here is so exciting. Our New York City move will truly set us up to be a global brand.”

Shani Oslerne, head of international expansion at Astrid & Miyu, said: “We’ve experienced so much love for the brand in the US with a growing community of loyal customers and a surge in demand for us to open a permanent store.

“Alongside the US, we have seen incredible growth in Europe and as we continue expanding, we look forward to meeting our international customers in real life and continuing to deliver our unique experiential retail concept on a global scale.”

Astrid & Miyu has experienced growth of nearly 300 percent in the past four years, and the US expansion is the first step in its long-term worldwide expansion strategy. It adds to the successful pop-up store launched this year in Berlin and the opening of several new stores across London and the UK over the past year. It has London stores in Carnaby, King's Road, Notting Hill, Coal Drops Yard, Covent Garden, St Christopher’s Place and Shoreditch, as well as concessions in Selfridges in London and Manchester.

