Astrid & Miyu to open its first regional UK store in Leeds

Fashion jewellery brand Astrid & Miyu is opening its first regional UK store in Leeds on August 25.

Located in the Victoria Quarter, Astrid & Miyu has secured an 83-square foot two-storey space, which promises to be a “playground for jewellery lovers”.

The store will house the brand’s complete line of stackable jewellery and its experiential shopping attractions, including onsite piercings, bracelet weldings, and its newly launched red ink tattoos.

Sharon Solis, retail director at Astrid & Miyu, said in a statement: “We’ve been working hard to find the perfect location for the brand to open our first new UK store of 2022, so we’re extremely delighted to announce the news that we’re opening with a two storey store housing all of our three services in the Grade II listed building in Leeds, offering an elevated customer experience.

“This year we are focusing on expanding our presence outside of London, specifically where we already have a strong online community. Leeds is a great city with a mixture of high street, independent and luxury brands all within close reach of each other, making it an ideal location for us.”

The opening marks the continuation of the British brand’s long-term worldwide expansion strategy, following their first global opening in New York this summer and a recent successful pop-up store in Berlin. It has also expanded its presence in London and now operates seven stores in the capital along with concessions in Selfridges London and Manchester.