Atelier Ninety Five makes retail debut with exclusive Selfridges launch

Contemporary womenswear label Atelier Ninety Five has launched exclusively at Selfridges, marking the brand’s first retail partnership and physical store presence.

The launch introduces the brand to Selfridges’ international luxury customer base with a curated edit from its SS26 collection, including lace co-ords, draped jersey pieces, relaxed tailoring, satin tanks and linen trousers, reflecting the label’s “Rework. Restyle. Rewear.” positioning.

Founder Melissa Bell described the partnership as a major milestone for the business, adding: “[Selfridges has] always been a place I’ve admired - from shopping there with my first pay cheque to now seeing the brand on the floor. The idea of someone walking out with Atelier Ninety Five in that iconic yellow bag genuinely means everything.”

The company said it intentionally kept the collection focused on key hero products to maintain brand identity and creative control as it expands into wholesale.

The Selfridges launch follows strong growth for the label, with sales up 52 percent year-on-year and website sessions increasing 238 percent. Orders rose 49 percent, while returning customers were up 66 percent. The brand also reported strong early demand for new products, with its suede bomber jacket and oversized trench coat both selling out on launch day.