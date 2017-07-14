Atty London and Genies List team up for pop-up

Online fashion platform Atty London and influencer consultancy Genies List have teamed up on a co-curated summer concept store on the King’s Road, London.

The 2,485 square foot pop-up, located at 227-229 King’s Road, will be open until July 31 and will sell a range of summer fashion and accessories including swimwear, baskets, jewellery, shoes and ready-to-wear, from a curated mix of brands and upcoming designers including Atty London, All Things Mochi, Octavia Hix, Sixty Ninety, NINI Molnar, I+I Jewellery, and Joyis London.

Commenting on the opening, Alexandra Pope, founder of Atty London said: “Securing prime space on a parade that attract a fashionable and modern consumer is a fantastic springboard for launching our seasonal concept store. We are delighted to be joining the Chelsea retail community and interacting with both new and loyal customers.”

The pop-up will also host a programme of in-store events including late-night shopping days, bloggers’ breakfast and a free weekly yoga class.

Sloane Stanley commercial property manager Hannah Grievson, added: “We are delighted to welcome this innovative and exciting collaboration between Atty London and Genies List which will deliver a unique mix of designers to King’s Road.

“We are always delighted to attract retailers with a distinctive experiential offer which we feel is a vital component to creating a compelling retail and leisure destination.”

