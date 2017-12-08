AUDIO: Why should retailers be more proactive in selling to women?

PODCAST - In this monthly Fashion Friday podcast series by Euromonitor International, we will have a closer look at Unlocking the Spending Power of Women in Electronics with Karissa Chua, research analyst at Euromonitor International.

With increased access to higher education and more women entering the labour force, women are more empowered than before. The higher spending power of women is fueling the rise of the She-conomy.

Why should manufacturers and retailers be more proactive in selling to women?

Unlocking the Spending Power of Electronics for Women

Women account for 50 percent of the population in 2016. However they are already contributing to 60 percent of consumer spending on apparel and footwear. Female-driven industries such as personal accessories are almost 80 percent the size of consumer electronics in value terms which really demonstrates the untapped potential of the spending power of women.