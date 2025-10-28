Australian brand Zimmermann enters Belgian retail scene

Australian fashion brand Zimmermann has taken a significant step into the Belgian market with the opening of its first store in Brussels at 7 Boulevard de Waterloo. The boutique spans two floors, with the upper level reserved for private shopping appointments.

On LinkedIn, Zimmermann shared more details about the interior, designed by the Australian firm Studio McQualter. The architects restored original architectural features of the historic building. It has been further decorated with a mix of contemporary elements and vintage furniture, including Japanese wall lamps from the 1970s and a green velvet French art deco chair. Artworks by Ken Reinhard, Ernst Hansen, Belem Lett and Laith McGregor adorn the boutique's walls.

Zimmermann now has over 90 stores worldwide, including in the US, the UK, Europe and China.

In 2023, Zimmermann was acquired by private equity firm Advent International in a deal that valued the company at over one billion dollars. Zimmermann became a ‘unicorn’. After more than 30 years of investing in the brand, sisters Nicky and Simone Zimmermann saw their success rewarded.

Zimmermann in Brussels Credits: Zimmermann / Photo credit: Marta Vidal

Zimmermann's private fitting room in Brussels Credits: Zimmermann / Photo credit: Marta Vidal

The new Zimmermann boutique in Brussels was designed by team members from the interior design firm Studio McQualter Credits: Zimmermann / Photo credit: Marta Vidal