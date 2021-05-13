Australian retailer Cotton On launches in the UK

Australia’s largest fashion retailer Cotton On, known for its everyday essentials, is launching online in the UK.

In a first for the retailer, Cotton On will launch online only, as it states there is “significant opportunity” for e-commerce-led fashion retail in the UK.

Cotton On is known for its denim, eco-friendly recycled swimwear and on-trend essentials and will offer collections for both women and men, with sizes ranging from UK 6 to 24 in womenswear and 2XS to 2XL for menswear.

Peter Johnson, chief executive of the Cotton On Group said in a statement: “We’ve exported our unique Aussie style and optimism to over five continents and 20 countries across the globe and have loved seeing how our customers respond to and embrace our brands.

“The feedback we’ve received from our UK customers through our online marketplace partners in recent years, gives us confidence that now is the right time to bring the full Cotton On brand offering to the UK. We couldn’t be more excited about the launch, which marks a significant milestone for our brand and our business.”

Cotton On is the namesake brand in the Cotton On Group, which also includes Cotton On Kids, Cotton On Body, Factorie, Supre, Rubi, Ceres Life and stationery brand, Typo, which launched in the UK in 2016.

The Cotton On Group has a store footprint of more than 1,400 stores in 20 countries.