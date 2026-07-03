Australia’s Bondi Active to debut in the UK

Sydney-based lifestyle brand Bondi Active is preparing to make its physical debut in the UK via a pop-up experience at Gymbody’s London store. The temporary space serves to accelerate a broader international growth strategy, initially focused on building up a UK presence.

The activation will be held between July 11 to 21 at Gymbody’s Kensington High Street location, where it will be the first time UK customers will be able to encounter the brand in person. This will be followed by a wider retail rollout within UK retail stores in August.

The pop-up coincides with the strengthening of Bondi’s digital platform for the UK and Europe, specifically through a localised shopping experience and providing customers with access to the brand’s full collection.

Its global ambitions comes as Bondi also continues to push for growth in its home country of Australia, where it was founded by managing director, Briony Oayda. The label serves as a spin off to the ‘Between the Flags’ label established by Oayda’s father in 1994, which was relaunched under its current name in 2021 with a focus on premium activewear and “sustainability-led initiatives”.

The UK launch falls alongside the introduction of what the brand says is its “most refined collection to date”. ‘Forma’ brings together a “ballet-core aesthetic with a contemporary Bondi twist”, marking a “new creative chapter” for the label. The line utilises specialised performance materials, like a moisture-wicking nylon-spandex fabrication that allows pieces to be used throughout the day.