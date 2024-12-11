Authentic expand Ted Baker in South Africa with Ares Holdings

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), the global brand development, entertainment and marketing platform, which owns British retailer Ted Baker, has partnered with Ares Holdings, a South African brand distribution company, to expand the brand’s retail footprint in South Africa.

In a statement, Authentic said the partnership would strengthen Ted Baker’s presence in South Africa by opening two new retail stores, in Johannesburg’s Hyde Park Corner and Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront.

In addition, Ares Holdings takes on the distribution of Ted Baker’s sportswear, tailored clothing, denim apparel, outwear and footwear for men and women in the region.

Warren Bowers, general manager of Africa at Authentic, said: “This partnership with Ares Holdings marks an exciting new chapter for Ted Baker in South Africa. By combining Ted Baker’s brand DNA with Ares Holdings’ deep knowledge of the South African market, we’re creating exceptional shopping experiences for consumers in Johannesburg, Cape Town and beyond.”

Ted Baker South Africa – Hyde Park store Credits: Ted Baker

Both newly launched stores have been designed to reflect the character of their location, with the Hyde Park Corner, Johannesburg store drawing inspiration from the equestrian heritage of London’s Hyde Park, celebrating the iconic Rotten Row pathway. Equestrian elements such as horseshoes and saddles adorn the space, while fitting rooms are styled as horse stalls. The design also incorporates patterns and fabrics that resonate with South Africa’s rich history of vibrant textiles.

Ted Baker South Africa – Hyde Park store Credits: Ted Baker

The V&A Waterfront, Cape Town takes inspiration from the journey of penguins, incorporating nautical themes, such as portholes and ropes paired with Art Deco geometric patterns and rich textures. There is also a playful penguin motif in South African-inspired outfits adding a whimsical touch.

Gareth Kemp, chief executive of Ares Holdings, added: “We are excited to embark on this journey with Authentic to bring fresh energy to Ted Baker in South Africa. The two new retail spaces have come to life beautifully, showing off Ted’s quirky and unique character. There is no doubt that our customers are going to love shopping in these spaces.”

Ted Baker South Africa – V&A Waterfront store Credits: Ted Baker

Ted Baker South Africa – V&A Waterfront store Credits: Ted Baker

Ted Baker South Africa – V&A Waterfront store Credits: Ted Baker