Autry opens debut UK store in London

Contemporary unisex sneaker brand Autry, owned by Italian private equity group Style Capital, has opened its first store in the UK.

Located at 61-63 Beak Street in Soho, London, Autry has opened a 2,600 square foot store with an immersive design that celebrates the brand's American aesthetics and sport heritage with an Italian twist.

Roberta Benaglia, founder and chief executive of Style Capital, which acquired a majority stake in Autry in March 2024, said in a statement: “The opening of Autry’s first flagship store in London marks a pivotal moment in the brand’s journey. It’s more than a retail milestone, it brings Autry’s iconic values to life through a space that reflects our identity.

“London, with its cultural vibrancy and global spirit, was the natural first stage for this step. This boutique represents a new chapter in our strategy to build a strong international presence and connect with our global community, combining authenticity, quality, and a bold vision for the future.”

Autry London store Credits: Shaftesbury Capital

Established in 1982, Autry is known for its vintage-style 80s look unisex trainers with a contemporary and performance-focused twist.

Autry joins a series of names on Soho’s Beak Street, including Grown Alchemist, the brand’s first UK store, as well as Ganni, and Samsøe & Samsøe, and will sit close by activewear brand Tala, which is due to open on Carnaby Street, and Pangaia and Salomon in the neighbourhood.

Will Oliver, retail and restaurant director at landlord Shaftesbury Capital, added: “Autry’s debut UK store continues to spotlight the unparalleled appeal of Soho, and our ability to partner with the best brands around on their physical retail journeys.”