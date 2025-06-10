Autumn Fair and SaveTheHighStreet.org join forces to launch ‘Retail Makeover Mission’

Autumn Fair, the UK’s largest seasonal showcase for home, gift and fashion, is teaming up with industry movement SaveTheHighStreet.org, to launch ‘Retail Makeover Mission,’ a new initiative aimed at revitalising independent retail and acting as a catalyst for high street regeneration across the UK.

The new nationwide campaign aims to tackle the UK’s retail crisis by offering hands-on transformations, mentoring and support to help independent retailers “adapt, grow, and thrive” and to drive positive change in the industry.

The initiative launches with a competition searching for two independent retailers to win a complete business transformation package worth over 10,000 pounds to “supercharge their business”.

Backed by a team of retail experts, the initiative aims to directly address the most pressing issues facing independents today, from merchandising to drive engagement and sales, curating product ranges to maximise margins, enhancing displays to increase footfall, to improving operational efficiency, elevating customer experience, and developing agile business strategies to thrive in a constantly evolving retail landscape.

Soraya Gadelrab, event director at Autumn Fair, said in a statement: “This isn’t just about helping a few shops; it’s about showing what’s possible when the industry comes together to support real businesses.

“Spring and Autumn Fair have been a staple of independent retail buying for years and they are here to help the Great British High Street take its next step - this initiative brings that to life. As the UK’s leading retail trade events, we’ve long been a platform for product discovery and industry connection. Retail Makeover Mission in partnership with SaveTheHighStreet.org is about going beyond the buying and actively investing in the future of local retail.”

Autumn Fair and SaveTheHighStreet.org launch independent retailer competition

The campaign is looking for two independent brick-and-mortar businesses across gifting, home and lifestyle, fashion, and garden sectors with “strong potential but facing specific operational challenges”.

Winners will receive a personal retail expert ‘task team’, which will provide more than 20 hours of intensive, hands-on mentoring directly in-store, 1,000 pounds of buying budget to spend at the Autumn Fair to elevate their product range, and a store makeover budget to professional transform its retail space with hands-on visual merchandising support.

In addition, the prize also includes premium access to Autumn Fair, which takes place at the NEC Birmingham from September 7 to 10, six weeks of access to Thriver, a business growth programme powered by SaveTheHighStreet.org, complete with coaching and tailored support, and PR and marketing exposure.

Alex Schlagman, founding partner of SaveTheHighStreet.org, added: “We know it’s not easy out there, costs are rising, footfall is unpredictable, and change is constant. But we also know that independent retailers are resilient, resourceful, and central to their communities. Through this partnership, we’re not just talking about support, we’re investing in it.

“Retailers will get access to mentoring, tailored strategy, marketing advice, and a Task Team of retail experts covering everything from stock flow to financial planning. This is about backing indies with practical help, emotional support, and the belief that they can thrive, together.”

Entries to the ‘Retail Makeover Mission’ open today, June 10 and close on June 29.