Avail, the first Belgian e-commerce platform for Millennials and Gen Z

Avail, the first Belgian social e-commerce platform to bring fashion lovers and emerging brands closer together through micro-stores compiled by curators, was launched on Tuesday. FashionUnited spoke to Noëmie Haverhals, Avail’s CEO and a millennial, about the new generation of consumers, social selling and emerging brands.

Emerging brands are often invisible in the vast sea of major, high-end or commercial brands in the world of online shopping. Avail is trying to change that by helping consumers to navigate the e-commerce market, Haverhals explained. “Young international labels, like the British Essen, House of Sunny, Paper London, De La Vali and the Belgian Nona are popular among Millennials and Generation Z, but the brands don’t yet feel like they belong with, for example, the likes of Net-a-porter and Farfetch on the one hand and Asos and Zalando on the other,” she said. “We want to fill a gap in the e-commerce market by offering them a platform.”

Everyone’s a curator

Anyone with a love for fashion can become a curator and thereby instantly take up a prominent place on Avail, according to the company, because curators represent the link between the emerging brands and the website visitors. They curate their favourite fashion items on their own page, or micro-store, allowing visitors to feel inspired by their selection. When visitors are subsequently ready to purchase a specific item, they can simply click through to the page selling the product. This then not only introduces shoppers to a new label, it also allows emerging brand to spontaneously get in touch with an interested (target) audience.

“The curator who initiated this will feel like an inspirer and will be compensated for every item sold via the micro-store with a 5 percent commission fee. So it’s like you’re being rewarded for your excellent taste,” Haverhals said. The platform is responding to the growing impact of social selling, where consumers are primarily inspired by their immediate environment and curators whom they truly identify with.

Initial trendsetters

The first Avail curators in Belgium include Laura Praet (art director), Farah El Bastani (stylist), Elena Vasilieva (creative director/photographer), Justine Kegels (interior architect) and Liz Pinto e Melo (model). For the Netherlands they includes Stef van der Laan (model) and Eva Cordia (graphic designer) and the first curators in the UK include London-based Florrie Thomas (stylist) and Anna Foster (founder of E.L.V. Denim).

These are the first curators Avail has decided to launch with, but anyone can create a micro-store. “People are quick to point out the similarities with Instagram, but Avail isn’t a social media tool. We have profiled ourselves as a social e-commerce platform, where inspirational images, looks and clothing of emerging brands are shared and purchased,” Haverhals said.

30 fashion labels

Avail has already managed to attract more than 30 emerging fashion labels including Belgian brands Nona and NO/AN, Dutch brand The Five, British brands Essen, House of Sunny, Paper London, Georgia Hardinge, De La Vali, and Spanish brands Studio Fantastique and Berta Cabestany. Avail said it also plans to explore the Scandinavien market which the company believes is home to a great deal of potential.

When entering into a partnership with Avail, a brand must have a strong DNA profile, be active within e-commerce have a number of unique designs. It also needs to remain affordable, with prices balanced between luxury and commercial webshops.

“Avail offers emerging fashion brands the opportunity to spread their wings. Millennials and Generation Z are now increasingly looking for the next ‘IT-brand’. The timely spotting and wearing of an emerging brand is far more original than merging with the masses. A unique find which can be cherished is now worth much more than yet another purchase,” Haverhals said.

Wouter Torfs and 9.5 Ventures invest in Avail

Avail was founded by Belgian market leader in shoes, Torfs, together with the corporate joint venture capital fund 9.5 Ventures.As Avail is focussed on the international market, there is also a London-based team which looks for brands and curators, hoping to subsequently strengthen the story at international level. “These investors have given us access to enormous know-how where e-commerce, marketing, media and finance are concerned, making sure Avail can be turned into a real success. They are ready to assist in any way possible and enjoy brainstorming about the what's next for Avail," Haverhals said.

Future plans

Avail said it will also continue to support its brands in the future. “We have noticed labels have to face a multitude of challenges and that they need advice in relation to various different aspects of doing business, ranging from e-commerce, production to photography. And we would like to provide them with further guidance in these areas," Haverhals has decided.

Avail was launched on September 17 and can be found on Avail.store.

About Avail Avail is the first Belgian social e-commerce platform which brings fashion-conscious consumers and emerging brands closer together, using micro-stores compiled by curators. The name Avail is derived from the verb ‘to avail’ which means ‘to help’, a reference to the fact that the platform’s ambition is to allow consumers to discover unknown brands via inspirational profiles. The combination of emerging brands, displayed by curators with a quirky fashion profile, has turned Avail into a unique new player in the digital fashion market.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited BE

Images: Avail