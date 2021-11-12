Aventura Mall announces six new retailers

Miami shopping destination Aventura Mall has announced the opening of six new retailers.

The retailers include Reformation, Ralph Lauren, Azulu and Blue Nile. Anne Fontaine and Unode50 are returning, and brands such as Anine Bing, Hive and Colony and Aritzia are set to be opening soon.

Featuring over 300 stores on its premises, the shopping centre is the largest in the state of Florida. Azulu has chosen the mall to be the location of its first flagship US store.

Aventura Mall has been steadily expanding its retail selection. In June, the centre announced that it was adding a variety of other brands such as Vilebrequin, Melissa Shoes, Beach Bunny, Survival, Racing Miami and Kick Essentials.