AW Hainsworth has partnered with Reshore Apparel

AW Hainsworth has partnered with British garment manufacturer, Reshore Apparel, to create a unique service offered by Studio H.

The luxury woollen mill has become the first mill in the UK where clothing can be created from raw fibre to a completed item under one roof, as its commitment to the slow fashion movement.

The Studio H partnership will benefit from Reshore Apparel’s investment in digital 3D imaging technology from Italian company Morgan as the imaging software allows designers to see how patterns and fabrics will sit against the body on a virtual catwalk, and visualise how the finished piece will look.

This means that fewer samples need to be created, further reducing waste and carbon emissions. The company is also pursuing zero waste cutting techniques that will minimise fabric offcuts.

Julie Roberts, marketing manager at AW Hainsworth, said in a statement: “As a business based on the pillars of quality and craftsmanship, AW Hainsworth is inherently aligned with principles of sustainability.

“Having operated at our mill for 236 years with generations of skilled artisans, we weave cloth of an impeccable standard that will last for many years. Our processes are lean, we have transparency in our supply chain and over the years we have increasingly committed to minimising waste and reducing our impact on the environment.”

This service is anticipated to be of interest to emerging designers who desire a sustainable and direct manufacturing solution.

Julia Price, co-owner of Reshore Apparel added: ““As passionate advocates for responsibility in the clothing industry, this partnership makes complete sense to us. We find it so disappointing when large scale retailers appear to lack a social conscience.”

