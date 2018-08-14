Away to open first permanent international store in London

Away, the New-York based luggage brand which has been trending thanks to its collaborations with Missoni, Alex Eagle and Pernille Telsbaek, among others, has chosen London to open its first permanent store outside the United States. Set to open later this month, the shop will be located at 9 Earlham Street. The retail space will span over 3,000 square feet (279 square meters) and feature the brand’s complete line of luggage and travel accessories, as well as a curated selection of travel-sized products.

“We’re thrilled to open out first UK store at Seven Dials alongside so many other iconic brands. We view our stores as much more than a place just to sell products, but as a hub to bring together a community of people who love travel as much as we do”, said Jen Rublo, Away’s Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer, in a statement.

London-based designers and artists were invited to create the store’s interior, which follows a minimalistic aesthetic. Items from different categories are placed side by side, to help customers to gather all they need for their travels.

Photos: courtesy of the brand