Axel Arigato opens first US store in New York

Swedish premium brand Axel Arigato has made its first steps into the US physical retail sector, with the opening of a brick-and-mortar store in New York City.

Located in the SoHo district at 273 Lafayette Street, the store was designed in partnership with architectural design studio Halleroed, which has previously worked with the brand on its European locations. As such, the essence of Axel Arigato continues into this new site, pushing forth the brand’s roots and love of Scandinavian minimalism, as noted in a release.

This can be seen in the use of natural stone, man-made metal fixtures and scaled materials, in a space that combines bespoke European monolithic podiums with additional hardware details, such as lighting that aims to emulate the feel of an art gallery.

Axel Arigato NY store. Credits: Axel Arigato.

Among its stock is a range of signature Axel Arigato footwear, featured alongside a selection of ready-to-wear pieces. Albin Johansson, CEO and co-founder of Axel Arigato, said: "Axel Arigato NYC also signals our continued drive and ambition for global growth in our tenth year of business.

“The US is a hugely important market for us and has long had a loyal customer base. We're so excited to finally welcome them into a physical space, showing them the full breadth of our brand."

To celebrate the opening of the store, the brand will be hosting a series of events from September onwards, which will then continue into the location’s concept of serving as a “go-to cultural hub”.

For a limited time, the NYC store will also offer a limited edition capsule collection designed exclusively for New York visitors, which will include t-shirts, caps, grinders and rolling trays.