Axel Arigato to open second London store

Swedish sneaker and fashion brand Axel Arigato will open its second London store in Covent Garden later this year, landlord Shaftesbury Capital has announced.

Axel Arigato has secured a 2,500-square-foot retail unit on Earlham Street in Seven Dials. The store will be designed in line with its retail spaces across Europe as “an inviting and open gallery-style space,” explains the brand, allowing “products and collaborations to take centre-stage”.

The opening will be the brand’s second London store, adding to its Broadwick Street flagship, and will showcase its footwear alongside womenswear, menswear and accessories.

Michelle McGrath, executive director at Shaftesbury Capital, said in a statement: “Curating a destination that offers a comprehensive line-up of the best-in-class experiences, from both British and international brands, forms a key part of our retail strategy for Covent Garden and its Seven Dials neighbourhood.

“We are therefore delighted to have welcomed a young and dynamic concept like Axel Arigato. A forerunner in innovative footwear, leading with an emphasis on quality, craftsmanship and longevity.”

Axel Arigato will join other lifestyle and fashion brands in Covent Garden, including footwear retailers Loake and Hoka, which opened last year, as well as Ganni.