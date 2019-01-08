Azza Fahmy opens first US store

Contemporary luxury jewellery brand Azza Fahmy has opened its first store in the US with a boutique at the Waldorf Astoria in Los Angeles.

Azza Fahmy jewellery, which has become synonymous for translating cultural and historic references to unique modern designs, will be offering an exclusive hand-crafted LA collection made with gold, sterling silver and precious stones, alongside a specially curated range from the brand’s best-selling hand-made collections.

The Beverley Hills boutique will also offer a bespoke design service.

Fatma Ghaly, managing director at Azza Fahmy said in a statement: “We’re delighted to open our first store in the US and particularly at this luxurious new icon. This addition benefits from the Waldorf Astoria’s prime position and strengthens our international retail network.”

The addition of the US boutique in Beverley Hills adds to the jewellery brand’s physical store locations across the Middle East in Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Jordan and in the UK, where the brand opened its first retail store in Europe last year in London’s Burlington Arcade.

Image: courtesy of Azza Fahmy