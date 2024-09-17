Ba&sh opens first US flagship store in New York

French fashion house Ba&sh has made an upscaled venture into the North American market with the opening of its first flagship store in the region, located in New York City.

Designed in collaboration with interior designer Brandi Howe, the store spans 200 square metres and is located in the SoHo district.

The interior itself retains the identity of other Ba&sh stores, intending to mirror that of a living space with warm and organic furnishings and neutral colours.

Ba&sh New York flagship store. Credits: Ba&sh.

Its opening rings in a renewed focus on the North American market where Ba&sh had made an initial entry seven years ago, with it now operating 50 locations across the US and Canada, alongside partnerships with over 200 stockists.

Since 2018, Ba&sh has also reported a “sevenfold” increase in turnover in the region, and as such is planning to open a further two boutiques at a later date to continue catering to the increased demand.

In a release, founders Barbara Boccara and Sharon Krief said that the New York opening was a means to create strong ties with the city which they described as being a “real home” for the brand, with a community with which they want to share new collections.

Adding to this, CEO Pierre Arnauld Grenade, said: ‘‘Seven years after establishing the brand in what became our number one international market, this moment is a major step forward in our mission to brighten life through fashion, bringing the spirit of Ba&sh — its joie de vivre, confidence, and elegance — to one of the most iconic fashion districts in the world.”