Ba&sh partners with Bluebell Group to open Singapore flagship

Parisian womenswear brand Ba&sh has announced that it has partnered with Asian brand operator Bluebell Group in opening its first flagship store in Singapore.

Located in the country’s Marina Bay Sands, the store builds on the brand’s efforts to bolster its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, where it is hoping to connect with fashion enthusiasts and continue an ongoing global expansion.

In a release, Barbara Boccara and Sharon Krief, founders of the label, said it was an honour to enter Singapore and open Ba&sh’s first boutique in the country.

The duo continued in a joint statement: “Singapore is not only the central hub of Southeast Asia, but also a bridge between East and West. It is also an important step to expand the Asia-Pacific market segment.

“We are looking forward to having more opportunities to learn more about Singapore and its customs in the future, and to inject new inspirations into the future design.”

The store itself aims to encapsulate Ba&sh’s “Parisian flair”, through the use of raw materials and soft colours that attempt to invoke the “earth’s natural beauty”.

On the opening, Bluebell’s managing director of South East Asia and Australia, Nelly Ngadiman, said that the group was delighted to expand Ba&sh’s brand into the Singaporean market, adding: “The synergy between the Bluebell Group and Ba&sh's values and commitment to exceptional fashion makes this collaboration a natural fit.

“This flagship store at Marina Bay Sands will undoubtedly resonate with the fashion-savvy audience in Singapore."