Bad Rhino opens doors to a new store in Bristol

Bad Rhino, a part of the Yours Clothing group has opened a new standalone store in Bristol city centre on September 29, 2018. The brand launched in 2015 offering big and tall menswear is t known for its wide range of its casual and affordable men’s fashion including shirts, polos, denim and everyday wardrobe basics. The full range is also offered in ‘Tall’ fit, which features longer length trousers up to a length 36, extra body length and longer sleeves across all styles.

Commenting on the new store launch, Retail Director Karen Luton said: “We look forward to offering an exceptional Bad Rhino experience to both new and existing customers with our new standalone menswear stores.”

The company said in a statement that after showcasing the Bad Rhino range in over 50 Yours Clothing stores across the UK, the brand opened several standalone stores in 2018 including stores in Peterborough, Norfolk and Lincolnshire as well as internationally in Germany. The overall strategy is to grow the brand significantly over the next year by expanding retail presence and sealing new stockist deals with web stores like Asos, Zalando and other omni channel retailers.

Picture credit:Bad Rhino via Hudson Sandler