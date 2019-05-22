Badgley Mischka opens a new "digital flagship" store

American luxury brand Badgley Mischka announced the launch of its new "digital flagship" today. Its updated website is designed not only as an e-commerce site, but as a way to engage with consumers in the digital sphere.

The site features new content and expanded lifestyle categories, intended as an immersive, discovery-driven experience. New content features include runway videos, campaigns, and personal interviews, aimed as a means to offer style tips and inspiration.

Additionally, the brand's Badgley Mischka Jewel and Badgley Mischka Belle lines each have their own dedicated shops within the new site.

"From the beginning of the redesign process, the main goal was always to give each visitor an engaging and gorgeous shopping experience," said co-founder and designer James Mischka in a statement. "We are thrilled that the new site does just that while at the same time, providing a unique and dynamic look into the world of Badgley Mischka."