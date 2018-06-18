BadRhino to open two standalone stores in the UK

UK-based plus-size retailer, Yours Clothing is opening two new standalone stores of its menswear brand, BadRhino in June. These debut BadRhino stores, the company said, are opening in the high street shopping areas of Skegness, Lincolnshire and Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.

Commenting on the new store openings for BadRhino, Retail Director Karen Luton said in a press release: “We look forward to offering an exceptional BadRhino experience to both new and existing customers with our two new standalone menswear stores. It is a very exciting time for the business and our newly recruited store teams.”

After witnessing the success its menswear range in 50 Yours Clothing stores across the UK, sighting customer demand, the company decided to open exclusive BadRhino standalone stores to grow the brand significantly over the next year with new store openings and third-party stockist deals with ASOS, Zalando, Tesco and other leading retailers.

BadRhino is known for its wide range of casual, affordable men’s fashion with its refined offering going up to 8XL; including shirts, polos, denim and everyday wardrobe basics. The full range is also offered in ‘Tall’ fit, which features longer length trousers up to a length 36, extra body length and longer sleeves across all styles.

The company further added that BadRhino is actively looking for additional stores across the UK and plans are in place to open another standalone store this year.

Picture credit:Hudson Sandler