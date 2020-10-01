Baird Group commences Suit Direct expansion

Suit Direct owned by Baird Group has agreed terms on three new stores in major northern cities - Leicester, Newcastle and Birmingham.

The move will expand Suit Direct’s footprint to 27 stores across the UK, and the retailer has added that there are “further stores in the pipeline”.

In Birmingham, Suit Direct has taken a new lease at Unit 1, The Burlington, New Street. The 3,968 square foot space sits within what the brand is calling “100 percent prime pitch” as the unit is adjacent to Apple and Watches of Switzerland, as well as being just outside Grand Central.

While in Newcastle, the retailer is to open a 2,909 square foot unit on the upper Platinum Mall at the MetroCentre adjacent to Kuoni and Ecco shoes and opposite Tessuti, and in Leicester, Suit Direct will open a new shop at the Highcross shopping centre.

Commenting on the store openings, Josh Howe, associate director in the retail team at Savills Leeds, said in a statement: “Well located retail units with high footfall continue to be in demand and the market is presenting good opportunities for good quality retailers.

“Suit Direct is a fantastic example of a resilient business that has adapted its offer to include more casualwear attracting a wider customer base. This has allowed it to continue to capture market share where other fashion brands have failed.”

The expansion follows Baird Group’s partnership with Ted Baker, where the group will be the global lifestyle brand’s new licence partner for men’s formalwear.

Under the terms of the three-year agreement, Baird will work with the creative team at Ted Baker to create and distribute men’s formalwear in the UK, Europe and Rest of World. The first collection will launch in spring 2021.

The move it added is part of its strategy to “further drive the appeal and offering within Suit Direct”.

Mark Cotter, chief executive of Baird, added: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to help build and develop the Ted Baker formalwear business across the UK, Europe and other international markets.

“We will produce high quality, innovative and stylish products made to the highest quality level expected by the brand. We have admired Ted Baker for many years and recognise the power of their brand."

Image: courtesy of Suit Direct