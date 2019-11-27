Balenciaga expands further in Canada with first-ever freestanding store

Balenciaga is proving its growing popularity with a new freestanding store in Canada. The luxury label has opened its new flagship store at Toronto’s Yorkdale Shopping Centre, according to Fashion Network.

The new 3,326-square-foot space officially opened its doors to customers on Nov. 19. The overall environment of the store has an industrial feel, maintaining the brand’s ethos and global aesthetic. This location will be home to both men’s and women’s ready-to-wear collections, as well as shoes and accessories that will be displayed on aluminum shelves.

Location-specific elements—such as seating inspired by Toronto’s public transportation—sprinkle the store to give it a more localized touch. The collections available will also be store-specific.

Balenciaga is one of many luxury brands that have opened a flagship in Canada in Yorkdale. It joins other labels including Bottega Veneta, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Valentino—who opened its first location in Canada earlier this year.

Image: Balenciaga Facebook