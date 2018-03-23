Balenciaga to open new Milan store

Milan's Via Montenapoleone is getting a new tenant named Balenciaga. Yes, the one and only Balenciaga. The luxury label designed by Demna Gvasalia has plans to open a boutique in the second half of this year on the prestigious luxury shopping street that is home to fellow Kering label Gucci and other designer brands including Fendi, Prada and Céline.

Located at Via Montenapoleone 23, the space formerly housed Tod's brand Hogan, which moved to another part of the street. It features two large windows, which will be perfect for visual displays.

Balenciaga's closest store to the area is located on Via Santo Spiriti, just a few blocks away from Via Montenapoleone. The store dates back to two creative directors when Nicholas Ghesquière was still creative director of the brand. The design elements and the current store are very neo-futurist and represent a very different aesthetic for Balenciaga. The new store will feature much more of Gvasalia's influence, although no further information of what's planned for interior design or if he will collaborate with any architects has been revealed yet.

In 2017, Balenciaga was ranked by Lyst as second hottest brand of the year right after Gucci, putting parent company Kering on top for most sought after luxury brands. The brand is continuing to generate heat through 2018, and is often seen on the backs of street style stars during Fashion Month.

photo: via Balenciaga.com