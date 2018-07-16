Balmain revamps its e-commerce with the help of Yoox Net-a-Porter

Balmain is launching its revamped web address, which is now managed by Online Flagship Stores, a division of Yoox Net-a-Porter. The two companies have signed a five-year partnership. Designed by Mazarine Agency, the new website premieres with a capsule collection in partnership with pop star Beyoncé, inspired by her recent Coachella concerts.

“Until today, Balmain.com was house-managed. That limited our choices in regard to technology and design. Working with YNAP, the world’s leader in luxury e-commerce, as well as with the talented webmasters at Mazarine, allows us to connect with our customer in a much more exciting manner, delivering Olivier Rousteing’s designs to over 100 markets and seamlessly combining the digital and brand experience”, said Balmain’s CEO, Massimo Piombini, in a statement.