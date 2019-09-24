Balmain teams up with Kylie Jenner for new Kylie Cosmetics collection

Balmain is making its way into the cosmetics world. The French fashion house, led by creative director Olivier Rousteing, has partnered with makeup mogul Kylie Jenner to create the latest collection for her namesake cosmetics line.

Jenner announced the collaboration in a post on her Instagram account with a simple caption saying, “KYLIE X BALMAIN…see you in Paris,” suggesting that the collection will debut at the fashion brand’s ready-to-wear presentation on Sept. 27 at the Opera Garnier. To add to the excitement, this collaboration will be available for sale on the cosmetic brand’s website after the show.

According to a report by WWD, Rousteing tapped Jenner to be the artistic director for make in the label’s Paris Fashion Week show. The Kylie x Balmain capsule collection—which will range from 16 USD to 75 USD—includes lip color, eyeshadow, and accessories.