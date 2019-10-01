Banana Republic and Athleta launch BOPIS ahead of holiday season

Gap Inc. is already preparing for the 2019 holiday season. The apparel retailer announced today that its brands Banana Republic and Athleta are introducing the popular buy online, pick up in-store service, also known as BOPIS. The service is currently available at all U.S. stores for each brand.

BOPIS allows shoppers to check inventory at their local stores from the comfort of their online devices, then purchase the item then and there to pick up at the store within five days. This process eliminates the need for shipping fees and brings together the convenience of online shopping with the speed of in-store delivery.

“In a competitive retail environment, it’s more important than ever to meet the customers wherever and however they like to shop,” stated Steve Peters, senior vice president of Banana Republic global stores, in a press release. “We’re very excited to add BOPIS to the options for purchase and pickup together with Athleta to make it easier for busy customers to be in and out and on their way.”

Gap Inc. acknowledges the ease BOPIS services bring to consumers, particularly during the busy shopping months that comes with the holiday season. The company wrote in a blog post, "With peak holiday shopping season right around the corner, Gap Inc. brands... are launching an in-store pick up service for the modern, omni-channel customer."

The company said that store teams who participated in a recent BOPIS pilot program reported add-on sales when customers came into pick up their orders. Gap Inc. brand Old Navy has also been offering customers the BOPIS option since July 2018.