Bankrupt Nasty Gal struggles to fulfill its last orders

Los Angeles - As Nasty Gal nears the end of its reign, the company has had issues with their customers recently. It appears that the Los Angeles e-commerce company has finally addressed the shipment delays that customers have experienced.

Recently customers have been experience long delays after buying on the e-tailer’s site. There have been many complaints directed towards the company including social media platforms such as Instagram, where customers have commented, “Where’s my refund???” and “#StillWaitingNastyGal.” It seems that numerous customers have voiced their concerns directly with the company due to their frustrations with not receiving their orders. On Facebook, comments vary claiming that the company hasn’t shipped out orders made as early as November 1, 2016.

Nasty Gal suffers social media backlash from delaying orders

As Nasty Gal filed for bankruptcy lately, it’s not a surprise that the company has aimed to clear out most of its merchandise. The brand’s website currently advertises 70 percent off of all merchandise, titled “The Everything’s on Sale Sale.” Due to this deal, it’s likely that there was a dramatic increase in sales as the brand’s merchandise dropped in price. As there was an overload of orders, Nasty Gal claims that it’s the reason not all orders have been fulfilled. The customer care page reads, “Due to a high volume of sales as a result of our recent markdowns, some customers may experience delays in receiving their orders. We appreciate your patience as our team continues to work to ensure all orders are fulfilled as quickly as possible.”

According to the brand’s Facebook page, the company’s customer service line has been disconnected. The company’s website does not show a reachable phone number, but still provides an email address for customer service inquiries. As reported by WWD, the company sent out an email to customers assuring them that if they received confirmation for their order, it will be fulfilled.

Manchester-based fashion retailer Boohoo will be taking over Nasty Gal, as the court approved a 20 million dollar bid. The acquisition did not disclose details on exactly what would happen to Nasty Gal’s intellectual assets, but the massive closeout sale is telling. "It represents an exciting opportunity to accelerate our international offering and inspire an ever-growing range of young customers in the US and around the world,” joint CEOS of Boohoo, Carol Kane and Mahmud Kamani, said of the acquisition.

Currently, the reputation of the company are floundering as it continues to disappoint its remaining customers. Although the company is trying to calm its existing customers, only time will tell if Nasty Gal will end its legacy gracefully and fulfill its last orders.

Photos: Nasty Gal