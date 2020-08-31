Barbershops and gastropubs: Ben Sherman ventures into branded properties

Ben Sherman has announced the launch of a new venture into branded real estate developments that could see the British label opening branded gastropubs, boutique hotel lounges and barbershops around the world.

The British brand teamed up with real estate branding firm Brands Lab International for the venture. Brands Lab has been tasked with targeting several apt global cities for the venture which could roll out as early as Autumn 2021.

Sustainability and responsibly sourced materials will play a key role in project build and décor, the brand said.

“The notion of turning traditional commercial enterprise on its head to create a broader sphere of environments for our audience feels like a natural progression. As a brand that has close ties with youth culture for decades, where they live, socialize, dine, watch a movie, or a live gig, it is equally as significant as where they choose to shop,” Ben Sherman senior vice president brand management Talbot Logan said in a statement.

“Our vision is to translate the shared rite of passage into socially-distanced eclectic spaces where our audience can feel at home in any city around the world as we come out of the pandemic, whether it be a Ben Sherman pub or barbershop lounge. They'll enjoy an aesthetic and ambiance steeped in the brand's heritage, with a modernized twist.”

Ben Sherman was founded in 1963 and acquired by parent company Marquee Brands in 2015.