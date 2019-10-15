Barbie opens fashion pop-up in Liverpool

Barbie has opened a 6-week pop-up in Liverpool One, featuring limited edition clothing for kids aged 3+, adults’ apparel, and fun Barbie accessories for kids and adults that include tote bags and hair accessories.

The pop up on Upper South John Street, next door to Apple, is part of Barbie’s 60th-anniversary celebrations, and marks the brand’s second celebration in Liverpool this year, following the ‘You Can Be Anything’ party in March to inspire the limitless potential in every girl.

Helen Genia, head of UK licensing Mattel Consumer Products at Mattel, commented on the opening in a statement: “The exclusive pop-up at Liverpool One is an exciting and immersive fashion destination for kids and adult fans alike. 2019 marks 60 years of Barbie and this pop up marks the latest exciting way we are celebrating the worlds #1 fashion doll - and powerhouse brand - with fans of all ages. We are delighted to welcome all to Liverpool One’s exclusive retail experience.”

As well as limited edition clothing, the pop-up will also feature a range of Barbie dolls, including Barbie Fashionistas, Barbie Career Dolls, and the celebratory Barbie 60th Anniversary Doll.

In addition, mini fashionistas will also be able to take pictures in the life-size Barbie box.

Alison Clegg, director asset management at Grosvenor Europe added: “Liverpool One has gone from strength to strength in 2019 with its schedule of installations and activations, and this Barbie pop-up store raises the bar once again. To be involved with this iconic brand and play an exclusive part in this milestone anniversary highlights the strength of Liverpool One as a destination on a national level.”

Images: courtesy of Liverpool One