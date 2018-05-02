Barbour to expand to new Mayfair store

Heritage and lifestyle clothing brand Barbour has confirmed that it will expand its footprint on its London estate with the renewal of a long-term lease that will see the retailer “significantly upsize” its North Mayfair store.

Barbour’s relocation to 56 Duke Street will see the heritage label expanding from a 1,465 square foot unit to a 4,123 square foot space to create the brand’s new flagship store.

Due to open in late summer, the new flagship will carry the full range of Barbour and Barbour International apparel, footwear and accessories collections for men, women, and children, as well as its range for dogs.

Ryan Llewellyn-Pace, Barbour managing director of UK and Ireland, wholesale and retail, said in a statement: “We are excited to be opening our new store in Duke Street, North Mayfair. It is an opportunity to showcase the full wardrobe of clothing, footwear and accessories from both of our brands Barbour, inspired by our country roots and Barbour International, inspired by our motorcycle heritage since 1936.

“Our Duke Street store will also be the first to have a dedicated footwear area ranging all Barbour and Barbour International footwear from wellingtons through to brogues, loafers and slippers.”

Joanna Lea, head of retail leasing, Grosvenor Britain and Ireland, added in a statement: “This new store marks a refreshed and exciting direction for Barbour’s in Mayfair. The move is supported by our renewed focus on retail and the evolution of North Mayfair which, following recent openings, is consolidating its position as an exciting destination for retail and dining.”

The new Barbour flagship will see the brand sitting alongside stores including Private White VC, Penelope Chilvers, AMI Paris and E Tautz.

