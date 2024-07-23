Barbour to open new ‘heritage’ concept store in Leeds

British heritage and lifestyle brand Barbour is set to open a new concept store at Victoria Leeds in “the coming months”.

The 2,679 square foot store will mark the brand’s first new ‘heritage’ retail concept outside of London, showcasing its heritage menswear and womenswear collections.

Located at Victoria Quarter’s 9-11 King Edward Street, the concept store will span over two floors. It will be designed to complement and enhance the original character and heritage of the Grade II listed unit, “presenting an industrial yet refined space that nods to the brand’s craftsmanship”.

Rachel Bradburn, leasing director at Victoria Leeds, said in a statement: “Victoria Leeds has always been a home for leading British and independent brands but since Redical’s new ownership, we've seen a significant shift. Our impressive performance so far this year, coupled with the arrival of prestigious brands like Barbour with their newest concept store, exemplifies this momentum.

“This latest signing is yet another example of Victoria Leeds being the destination of choice for high calibre brands seeking a premium location with a proven loyal customer base. We’re very excited for Barbour’s new store opening later this summer!”