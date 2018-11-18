Barneys gives back this Christmas with Make Change campaign

Luxury department store Barneys has announced its 2018 holiday campaign, Make Change, in partnership with charity Save the Children. The aim of its message is that even small change can have a big impact – all starting with a coin.

The campaign can be seen in the iconic New York department store's window displays, interactive in-store experiences, a social giving campaign, and a Save the Children public service announcement video featuring actor and Save the Children Trustee Jennifer Garner.

"Giving back has always been an important part of the Barneys New York DNA, and education is one of the pillars of our Barneys New York Foundation," said Tomm Miller, EVP, Communications and Marketing, Barneys New York. "This holiday season, we are so proud that Make Change brings the spirit of change to everything from our window displays to our social media, supporting Save the Children's vital work with children across the country."

To exemplify the message, Barneys' Madison Avenue window displays will feature the messages "Make Change" and "Change Matters" set against a wall of pennies. Window displays and interactive storewide designs are made from real coins, which will themselves become a donation, and invite customers to participate in the power of change.

"With Make Change, we challenged ourselves to rethink our approach to our creative elements," said Matthew Mazzucca, Creative Director, Barneys New York. "By starting with the concept of a coin, which can seem small in the luxury world, we've created engaging experiences that show that small changes can make a big difference, and invite our customers to participate in the power of change."

The Make Change campaign supports Save the Children's efforts to reach America's most vulnerable children through its early education programs. Fourteen million children live in poverty in the United States, and young children growing up in poverty have a high risk of entering school ill-prepared to succeed.

"Hashtag centsational"

To spread the positive spirit in stores and online, and encourage customers to give back, Barneys New York is debuting #centiments, a social media-driven campaign featuring positive and inspirational holiday sentiments and sayings. Some examples include: "centsational", "centsitive", and and "centilating".

Photo credit: Barneys New York