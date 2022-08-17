Battersea Power Station announces flurry of new brands ahead of autumn opening

Battersea Power Station (BPS), a yet-to-be-opened shopping destination in London, has announced a flurry of new brands to join its line-up from the autumn onwards.

Fashion brands arriving at BPS, which is a decommissioned coal-fired power station on the south bank of the River Thames, include Hackett, Theory, Mulberry, Levi’s, Pinko, Petit Pli, Abercrombie & Fitch, Superdry, Castore, Sweaty Betty, and Lululemon.

Additionally, a number of new accessories and eyewear brands have been confirmed, including Ace & Tate, IWC, Watches of Switzerland, David Clulow, and ROX.

BPS said 90 percent of its commercial space is now let, with 85 percent of the retail and leisure space exchanged or under offer.

The new brands join previously announced names set to open their doors at BPS, including Uniqlo, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, The Kooples, Ray-Ban, L’Occitane, Gant, Lacoste, Mango, Reiss, Hugo Boss, MAC Cosmetics, Space NK, and Jo Malone London.

The opening of BPS is expected to create over 2,500 jobs.

New London shopping hub to open doors in autumn

Simon Murphy, CEO at Battersea Power Station Development Company (BPSDC), said in a statement: “The countdown to the Power Station opening its doors to the public for the first time in history is well and truly on.

“From this autumn, local residents, Londoners and visitors from further afield will be able to see for themselves how the Grade II listed landmark has been transformed into a retail and leisure destination like no other.”

Sweaty Betty chief executive Julia Straus said: “We at Sweaty Betty are thrilled to roll out our new retail experience at BPS. Their emphasis on design, innovation, best-in-class service, and hospitality aligns perfectly with our laser focus on community and brand building.”

Dan Slater, global retail director of Hackett London, said: “Hackett is extremely excited to open in this truly iconic location. We look forward to bringing the best of British style and are proud to be part of what will become a unique retail and hospitality offer.”