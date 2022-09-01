Battersea Power Station opening date announced

The long-awaited opening of a major retail and leisure destination on the south bank of the River Thames in London has been set for Friday October 14.

Battersea Power Station (BPS) will be home to a long list of fashion brands, including the likes of Hackett, Theory, Mulberry, Levi’s, Pinko, Petit Pli, Abercrombie & Fitch, Superdry, Castore, Sweaty Betty, Lululemon, Uniqlo, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, The Kooples, Gant, Lacoste, Mango, Reiss, and Hugo Boss.

Additionally, its line-up of accessories and beauty brands includes Ace & Tate, IWC, Watches of Switzerland, David Clulow, ROX, MAC Cosmetics, L'Occitane, Jo Malone London, and Space NK.

BPS announced earlier this month that 90 percent of its commercial space has been let, with 85 percent of the retail and leisure space exchanged or under offer.

BPS is a decommissioned coal-fired power station which at its peak supplied a fifth of London’s electricity. A 9 billion pound transformation scheme for the Grade II-listed building was first announced back in 2018.

Battersea Power Station to open doors on October 14

The opening of BPS is expected to create over 2,500 jobs.

Also opening on October 14 is a new pedestrianised high street called Electric Boulevard running from the south of the Power Station to the new Battersea Power Station Zone 1 Underground station which also opens on the same day.

Simon Murphy, CEO at Battersea Power Station Development Company (BPSDC), said: “It has taken a lot of hard work, determination, and the continued commitment of the Malaysian shareholders over the past ten years to bring Battersea Power Station back to its former glory.”

“Announcing that we will be opening the building to the public for the first time in history in just over a month's time is a monumental moment for the project.